The Qualifiers: London Broncos 4-41 Leigh Centurions

Harrison Hansen was both a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner in his time at Wigan

Super 8s London Broncos (0) 4 Tries: Gee Leigh (12) 41 Tries: Fleming, Hansen, Hopkins, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria Goals: Reynolds 6 Drop goal: Drinkwater

Leigh warmed up for the Million Pound Game with five second-half tries in a comfortable win over London Broncos.

The visitors led 12-0 at the break after first-half tries from Matthew Fleming and Harrison Hansen.

Sam Hopkins, James Clare, Ben Reynolds, Josh Drinkwater and Anton Maria went over to earn the Centurions their fourth Qualifiers win in seven games.

Forward Matt Gee crossed for a consolation try for the Broncos, whose promotion hopes ended last weekend.

Neil Jukes' Leigh side must wait on Catalans Dragons' match with Widnes in France on Saturday.

A Widnes win will mean Leigh are at home for the Million Pound Game against the Dragons.

But if the French side win in Perpignan, they will be safe and Leigh, depending on points difference, will play Widnes in the winner-takes all Million Pound clash.

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Hellewell, Channing, Kear; Sammut, Barthau; Battye, Cunningham, Evans, Gee, Pitts, Davis.

Replacements: Boudebza, Garside, Spencer, Bienek.

Leigh: Hampshire; Dawson, Crooks, Fleming, Clare; Reynolds, Drinkwater; Maria, Hood, Tickle, Vea, Stewart, Burr.

Replacements: Pelissier, Hansen, Hopkins, Richards.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).