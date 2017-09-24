The Qualifiers: Halifax 20-26 Featherstone Rovers

Misi Taulapapa scored nine tries for Featherstone Rovers this season

The Qualifiers Halifax (6) 20 Tries: Kaye, Cahalane, Worrincy, Heaton Goals: Tyrer 2 Featherstone (8) 26 Tries: Davies, Briscoe, Mariano, Taulapapa Goals: Hardman 5

Featherstone Rovers ran in four tries to beat Halifax and win their first game in the Qualifiers in their final game of the season.

John Davies went through to put Featherstone ahead but Ben Kaye brought the hosts back just before the break.

Luke Briscoe and Frankie Mariano crossed for the visitors either side of Mitch Cahalane's try for Halifax.

Misi Taulapapa scored a fourth try for Featherstone before Rob Worrincy and Ben Heaton set up a nervy finale.

Featherstone's Richard Moore and Heaton were sent off after the hooter following a mass brawl.

Winless Halifax finish bottom of the Qualifiers after losing all seven of their games since the split.

Halifax: Sharp, Heaton, Barber, Tyrer, Worrincy, Murrell, Johnston, Morris, Moore, Tangata, Grady, Cahalane, Grix.

Replacements: Kaye, Fairbank, Sio, Calcott.

Featherstone: Taulapapa, Walters, Hardman, Hardcastle, Briscoe, Wildie, Thackeray, Lockwood, Davies, Mariano, Moore, Carlile, Griffin.

Replacements: Briggs, Brooks, Cooper, Baldwinson.

Referee: Tom Grant.