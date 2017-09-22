Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly on Steve Prescott Man of Steel shortlist

Zak Hardaker (centre) won the award in 2015, pipping Adam Cuthbertson and Alex Walmsley

Castleford pair Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker will go up against Hull FC stand-off Albert Kelly for 2017's Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

England half-back Gale, 29, and 2015 winner Hardaker, 25, helped the Tigers win the League Leaders Shield.

Kelly, 26, was a Challenge Cup winner last month as Hull retained the trophy with Wembley success against Wigan.

St Helens' Morgan Knowles and Regan Grace and Wigan centre Oliver Gildart are up for the young player prize.

Neither Gale or Kelly have been previously nominated for the award, while Hardaker won it two years ago while playing for Leeds Rhinos.

The dominance of Castleford Tigers in the regular season and Super 8s has been heavily influenced by their two nominations.

Gale, as the creative force, has weighed in with 13 Super League tries, 20 assists, 129 goals and 10 successful 40-20 kicks.

Hardaker from full-back has crossed 11 times, created 18 tries and racked up 3,257 metres.

Kelly, who moved across the city of Hull from Rovers for 2017, is equally as important to Hull with 18 tries, 11 assists and an impressive 513 tackles - the most of any back in the Airlie Birds side.

Only four scrum-halves, the last of which was Danny Brough in 2013, have won the award, while former Tigers favourite Rangi Chase was the last stand-off to take the prize in 2011.

Hardaker was the sixth full-back to take the honour and would be only the fourth player to win this trophy on multiple occasions if successful.