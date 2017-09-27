Super League semi-finals: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Luke Gale has been pivotal to Castleford and earned a Man of Steel nomination as well as a Dream Team place

Betfred Super League semi-finals Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 26 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers are 80 minutes away from a first Super League Grand Final in their history, although 10-time veterans St Helens stand in their way.

Tigers lost to Wigan in their one Old Trafford visit - the 1994 Premiership final - while Saints have won five and lost five of their Grand Final visits.

Tigers' Man of Steel nominee Luke Gale will have a late fitness test after recovering from an appendix operation.

Saints are unchanged from the side that has won the past two games.

Justin Holbrook's Saints were the first of only two teams to win at Castleford in 2017 - in the Super 8s - and also beat the Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the regular season.

History being made

Having wrapped up the League Leaders' Shield with four rounds to spare, Castleford's focus on the big prize was maintained as they recorded five wins from seven Super 8s games.

Their final league game against Hull FC saw a host of key players rested, but Zak Hardaker, Nathan Massey, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors and captain Michael Shenton all return for this knock-out semi-final.

"It's one-off game, with a team coming to our ground and trying to knock us off," head coach Daryl Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've a lot of pride in how we've played this year and this is a perfect opportunity for us.

"They're playing well and have the addition of a superstar in Ben Barba. We've got to turn up and deliver our best performance. We're confident but mindful of Saints."

Finishing strong

Ben Barba was a Premiership winner in the NRL with Cronulla Sharks in 2016

National Rugby League Premiership winning full-back Barba has given Saints a new attacking edge since his mid-season arrival from French rugby union side Toulon, seeing out the 12-game ban he carried over from the NRL before adding his talents on the push for the play-offs with three tries in four games.

It is not just Barba who has brought improved fortunes. Since the arrival of Justin Holbrook in May to replace club legend Keiron Cunningham, St Helens have risen from seventh with five wins and six defeats from 12 league games, to finish fourth with 16 wins.

His time in charge began in spectacular fashion with a 45-0 Magic Weekend thrashing of Hull FC, and culminated in back-to-back wins at the tail end, which saw them pip rivals Wigan to a semi-final berth.

While the Tigers have been the stand-out team, Saints have been the late arrivals to the party, chasing down the leading pack.

"Right from round one they've shown it," Holbrook told BBC Radio Merseyside. "That's why they sit so clear at the top.

"However, we're the real improvers, we've got better and better every week and we're in a real good position, we're here now and want to carry on."

Teams

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Taia, Barba.