BBC Sport - Super League semi-final: Liam Sutcliffe's try puts Leeds Rhinos in Grand Final

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Watch Liam Sutcliffe score the winning try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC to send them through to a record-equalling 10th Super League Grand Final.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC

Watch highlights from the Super League semi-finals on Saturday, 30 September at 13:15 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

