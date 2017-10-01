Joe Westerman: Toronto Wolfpack sign Warrington loose forward

Joe Westerman joined Wolves from Hull FC in 2015

Newly promoted Championship side Toronto Wolfpack have signed loose forward Joe Westerman from Warrington Wolves for £130,000.

Westerman, 27, will join the League One champions on a three-year deal.

He follows former Wire team-mate Ashton Sims to the Canadian club, who have also signed London Broncos hooker Andy Ackers on a two-year deal.

"It's a massive club with great support and I think it's only going to get better and bigger," said Westerman.

"I was attracted to the club because of what I'm seeing and hearing from players who are already there."

The former Castleford and Hull player joined Warrington two years ago on a three-year deal for £150,000.

Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble added: "This is a real coup for the Wolfpack with Joe's best years still in front of him."