Danny Richardson: St Helens half-back signs new three-year deal
St Helens half-back Danny Richardson has signed a new three-year contract at the Super League club, with the option of a further year.
The 21-year-old made his debut in their 6-4 win against Leeds in February and played 13 games this season.
"It's an honour to sign a new contract with the club I call home," Richardson told the Saints website.
"Since my debut, the staff, players and fans have been very supportive. I can't wait to repay them for their faith."