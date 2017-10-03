Gavin Bennion: Salford Red Devils sign young forward from Rochdale Hornets

From the section

Salford finished seventh in the Super League table this season, having been fourth before the Super 8s

Salford Red Devils have signed young forward Gavin Bennion from Championship side Rochdale Hornets for 2018.

The 23-year-old joins the Super League side after helping Rochdale secure survival in the Championship this term.

"We've been keeping tabs on Gavin throughout 2017 and he's put in some massively impressive performances for Rochdale," head coach Ian Watson said.

"He has a great work ethic and attitude and we believe he can grow into a quality Super League player."