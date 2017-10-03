Luke Gale: Castleford half-back wins 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

Media playback is not supported on this device Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Castleford half-back Luke Gale has pipped team-mate Zak Hardaker and Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly to the 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Gale, 29, helped the Tigers to a first top-of-the-league finish in 91 years as they won the League Leaders' Shield.

He followed that with a golden-point drop-goal winner against St Helens, 16 days after having his appendix removed, to book a Grand Final place.

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart was named the young player of the year.

Gildart edged out the St Helens pair of winger Regan Grace and back-rower Morgan Knowles to take the prize.

Castleford's dominance in 2017 has been reflected in their winning the club of the year honour to add to a large share of the overall prizes, with winner Gale and nominee Hardaker joined by top try-scorer Greg Eden and coach of the year Daryl Powell.

Kelly's influence for Challenge Cup winners Hull FC brought him a nomination for the main award, while his team-mates Marc Sneyd and Danny Houghton - the 2016 Man of Steel - received awards for their accuracy with the boot and tackling respectively.

The retiring octet of Thomas Bosc, Chris Bridge, Rob Burrow, Eorl Crabtree, Gareth Ellis, Andy Lynch, Iafeta Palea'aesina and Leon Pryce were also honoured for outstanding achievement, having surpassed 200 Super League appearances.

Full list of awards

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

Super League Young Player of the Year: Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)

Super League Coach of the Year: Daryl Powell (Castleford Tigers)

Hit man: Danny Houghton (Hull FC - 1,123 tackles)

Top metre maker: Alex Walmsley (St Helens - 4,256 metres made)

Top try-scorer: Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers - 38 tries)

Top gun: Marc Sneyd (Hull FC - 89% conversion rate)

Outstanding Contribution: Thomas Bosc, Chris Bridge, Rob Burrow, Eorl Crabtree, Gareth Ellis, Andy Lynch, Iafeta Palea'aesina, Leon Pryce

Super League Club of the Year: Castleford Tigers

Foundation of the Year: Wigan Warriors