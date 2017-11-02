Rugby League World Cup 2017: BBC TV, radio & online coverage
|Rugby League World Cup on the BBC
|Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
|Dates: 27 October to 2 December
|Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen live on BBC Radio 5 live & sports extra.
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup across BBC TV, radio, Connected TV and online.
There will be live TV and radio coverage of every England group game, plus a quarter-final, one semi-final and the final in Brisbane on 2 December.
There will also be coverage of Scotland, Wales and Ireland's matches and highlights from across the tournament's 28 matches.
England hope to go one step further after reaching the semi-finals four years ago, and face holders Australia, France and Lebanon in Group A.
Scotland face 2013 runners-up New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga in Group B while Wales and Ireland meet in a three-team Group C also containing Papua New Guinea. Fiji, United States and Italy make up Group D.
The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as selected text commentaries, reports, analysis and a weekly video catch-up.
And for the first time, supporters can follow the fortunes of their favourite teams with our brand new mobile score notifications.
BBC's TV coverage, led by Mark Chapman, will include punditry and analysis from Jon Wilkin, Robbie Hunter-Paul, former England Captain Kevin Sinfield, former Wales Coach Iestyn Harris, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Andrew Henderson.
BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra have live commentaries, with Iestyn Harris providing the analysis. Rugby League correspondent Dave Woods' podcast will discuss all World Cup issues and stories during the tournament.
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Further coverage will be announced later in the tournament when times, channels and matches are confirmed.
Group stage
Friday, 3 November
Highlights
23:50-00:20, BBC Two (00:20-00:50 in Scotland)
Saturday, 4 November
England v Lebanon
08:30-11:30, BBC Two
09:00-11:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
13:15-14:15, BBC One
Sunday, 5 November
Fiji v Wales
08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Highlights
16:00-17:30, BBC Two
Saturday, 11 November
Highlights
13:15-14:00, BBC One
Sunday, 12 November
England v France
09:30-12:30, BBC Two
Highlights
23:20-00:20, BBC Two
Quarter-finals
* Details of live TV and radio coverage will be confirmed after the group stage has finished
Friday, 17 November
Highlights
13:00-14:00, BBC Two
Saturday, 18 November
Highlights
13:15-14:00, BBC One
Sunday, 19 November
Highlights
14:00-15:30, BBC Two
Semi-finals
* The BBC will show one of the semi-finals and choose the match once the quarter-finals have concluded
Friday, 24 November
Live*
08:30-11:30, BBC Two
Highlights
13:00-14:00, BBC Two
Saturday, 25 November
Live*
04:30-07:30, BBC One
Highlights
13:15-14:00, BBC One
Final
Saturday, 2 December
Live
08:30-11:00, BBC One
Highlights
18:00-19:00, BBC Two