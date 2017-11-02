Rugby League World Cup 2017: BBC TV, radio & online coverage

Media playback is not supported on this device From crunching hits to the Burgesses: Your World Cup guide

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October to 2 December Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen live on BBC Radio 5 live & sports extra.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup across BBC TV, radio, Connected TV and online.

There will be live TV and radio coverage of every England group game, plus a quarter-final, one semi-final and the final in Brisbane on 2 December.

There will also be coverage of Scotland, Wales and Ireland's matches and highlights from across the tournament's 28 matches.

England hope to go one step further after reaching the semi-finals four years ago, and face holders Australia, France and Lebanon in Group A.

Scotland face 2013 runners-up New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga in Group B while Wales and Ireland meet in a three-team Group C also containing Papua New Guinea. Fiji, United States and Italy make up Group D.

The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as selected text commentaries, reports, analysis and a weekly video catch-up.

And for the first time, supporters can follow the fortunes of their favourite teams with our brand new mobile score notifications.

BBC's TV coverage, led by Mark Chapman, will include punditry and analysis from Jon Wilkin, Robbie Hunter-Paul, former England Captain Kevin Sinfield, former Wales Coach Iestyn Harris, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Andrew Henderson.

BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra have live commentaries, with Iestyn Harris providing the analysis. Rugby League correspondent Dave Woods' podcast will discuss all World Cup issues and stories during the tournament.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Further coverage will be announced later in the tournament when times, channels and matches are confirmed.

Group stage

Friday, 3 November

Highlights

23:50-00:20, BBC Two (00:20-00:50 in Scotland)

Saturday, 4 November

England v Lebanon

08:30-11:30, BBC Two

09:00-11:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

13:15-14:15, BBC One

Sunday, 5 November

Fiji v Wales

08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Highlights

16:00-17:30, BBC Two

Saturday, 11 November

Highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One

Sunday, 12 November

England v France

09:30-12:30, BBC Two

Highlights

23:20-00:20, BBC Two

Quarter-finals

* Details of live TV and radio coverage will be confirmed after the group stage has finished

Friday, 17 November

Highlights

13:00-14:00, BBC Two

Saturday, 18 November

Highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One

Sunday, 19 November

Highlights

14:00-15:30, BBC Two

Semi-finals

* The BBC will show one of the semi-finals and choose the match once the quarter-finals have concluded

Friday, 24 November

Live*

08:30-11:30, BBC Two

Highlights

13:00-14:00, BBC Two

Saturday, 25 November

Live*

04:30-07:30, BBC One

Highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One

Final

Saturday, 2 December

Live

08:30-11:00, BBC One

Highlights

18:00-19:00, BBC Two