Richard Agar: Warrington Wolves coach leaves for role in Australia

Richard Agar was previously head coach at Wakefield

Warrington first-team coach Richard Agar has left his role with the Super League club after receiving a job offer in Australia's National Rugby League.

The 45-year-old has been with The Wire since November 2014 and helped them to the League Leaders' Shield, Challenge Cup final and Grand Final in 2016.

"To experience living and working in Australia is an opportunity I could not pass up," the former France coach said.

"I wish both the club and the new coach all the very best next season."