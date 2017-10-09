Hull KR: Will Dagger and Connor Williams sign for return to Super League

From the section

Will Dagger (centre) made his Super League debut for Warrington in their 36-16 defeat by Castleford in June

Promoted Hull KR have signed teenage backs Will Dagger and Connor Williams for their return to Super League.

England Academy full-back Dagger, 18, joins on a three-year contract after the Robins agreed to pay Warrington an undisclosed fee.

Versatile outside back Williams, 19, has signed a one-year deal from Salford, where he worked with Rovers head coach Tim Sheens.

"We're pleased to bring two promising young players into the club," he said.