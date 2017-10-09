Hull KR: Will Dagger and Connor Williams sign for return to Super League
Promoted Hull KR have signed teenage backs Will Dagger and Connor Williams for their return to Super League.
England Academy full-back Dagger, 18, joins on a three-year contract after the Robins agreed to pay Warrington an undisclosed fee.
Versatile outside back Williams, 19, has signed a one-year deal from Salford, where he worked with Rovers head coach Tim Sheens.
"We're pleased to bring two promising young players into the club," he said.