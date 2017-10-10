Thibaud Margalet signs new Catalans Dragons contract on a two-year deal

Thibaud Margalet played 19 games for Catalans Dragons in 2017

France international lock Thibaud Margalet has signed a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

Loose forward Margalet, 24, played 19 times in the 2017 Super League season and 24 league games in total.

"I love the club, it's my hometown club, and I'm proud to represent the Catalans Dragons," Margalet said.

"Playing for this club means a lot to me. I have worked really hard to succeed and it's a great reward for all the efforts."

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said: "Thibaud is a young man with a tremendous attitude.

"He has suffered some adversity in the early part of his career with injuries but his willingness to improve everything all day, both in practice and in game, has made him a valuable man at our club moving forward."