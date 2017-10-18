Super League Magic Weekend: Newcastle United's St James' Park to host event for fourth year

St James' Park has set the three highest attendance records in the 11 year history of the Magic Weekend

Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium will again Super League's Magic Weekend in 2018, for the fourth year in succession.

The event takes a round of regular season Super League fixtures 'on the road' for the weekend of 19-20 May.

Champions Leeds and Castleford will repeat their 2017 Grand Final meeting as Saturday's closing fixture.

Hull KR's promotion to Super League sets up the return of the derby with Hull FC, to complete Sunday's games.

Widnes play St Helens and Wigan take on Warrington in the opening two games on the Saturday, while Salford meet Catalans and Wakefield have a derby with Huddersfield on the Sunday.

This year's event produced the third highest attendance since its inauguration in 2007, with a total of 65,407 fans across the two days.

The opening day crowd of 40,871 at the 2015 weekend, also at St James', is still the highest single day crowd in Magic Weekend history, while the 2016 combined total of 68,276 is the highest figure overall.

"We are delighted to be bringing Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for a fourth year," Super League general manager Mark Foster said.

"We had a number of other cities bid to host what is a fantastic event but Newcastle is a great venue for us - the city has made us feel incredibly welcome over the last three years and we know our fans love to come to Newcastle for the weekend."

Saturday May 19

Widnes Vikings v St Helens (15:00)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (17:15)

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (19:30)

Sunday May 20

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (13:00)

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (15:15)

Hull KR v Hull FC (17:30)