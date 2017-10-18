Women's Super League: Wigan Warriors to set up women's rugby league team

Wigan Warriors Women hope to reach the Women's Super League

Wigan Warriors have set up a women's open-age team for 2018, with the ambition of joining the Women's Super League competition.

The team, to be coached by level three-qualified coach Amanda Wilkinson, is to launch on 16 November with open trials to follow on 18 and 25 November.

Future plans are to develop a youth structure with age-group teams leading to the seniors.

"Rugby League is not just for men and boys," Wilkinson said.

"It's a family game and we are delighted to be launching our first ever Wigan Warriors Women's team."

Chairman Ian Lenagan added: "At Wigan we want our Women's team to be an important part of the club.

"Amanda Wilkinson is a fantastic coach and a valued member of staff and exactly the kind of person who should be spearheading a project like this."

Women's Super League currently involved just four teams: Bradford Bulls, Thatto Heath St Helens, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford.