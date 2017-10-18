Kevin Larroyer: Leigh Centurions sign France forward on two-year deal

Kevin Larroyer has won 14 caps for France

Leigh Centurions have signed France international and former Castleford Tigers second-row Kevin Larroyer on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad at Castleford that won the League Leaders' Shield last season.

"Kevin has done a lot in his career and has enjoyed some outstanding moments," Leigh head coach Neil Jukes said.

Stand-off Daniel Mortimer has signed a new deal to keep him with the Super League club for the 2018 season.