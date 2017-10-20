World Cup 2017: England beat Affiliated States 72-12 in only warm-up game

Ryan Hall
Ryan Hall scored eight tries at the 2013 World Cup
Rugby League World Cup
Venues: Australia, New Zealand & Papua New Guinea; Dates: 27 October - 2 December
Coverage: Live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

England thrashed Affiliated States 72-12 in their only warm-up game before the World Cup.

Wayne Bennett's side scored 13 tries at Perth Oval against a side made up of players from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Northern Territories.

England face world champions Australia in the tournament opener in Melbourne on 27 October.

They meet Lebanon on 4 November and France on 12 November.

England - semi-finalists at the 2013 World Cup - dominated Affiliated States, scoring four tries in the first quarter against, including a spectacular finish from winger Ryan Hall.

