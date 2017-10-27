Rugby League World Cup: Ireland v Italy (Sun)

Brad Singleton played England academy rugby league before accepting an Ireland senior call-up

Rugby League World Cup: Ireland v Italy Venue: Barlow Park, Cairns Date: Sunday, 29 October Kick-off: 04:00 GMT

Ireland have a strong contingent of Super League-based players to bolster their squad for 2017's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Grand Final-winning Leeds props Brad Singleton and Anthony Mullally are among them, hoping to improve on 2013's winless World Cup.

Italy are boosted by the return of James Tedesco, who joined the squad after he was omitted by Australia.

This is the Italians' second World Cup appearance after their 2013 debut.

They won one game, against Wales at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium in the 2013 tournament, and despite drawing with Scotland bowed out at the group stage.

"We are kicking off at two in the afternoon so conditions will be tough, but it is the same for both of us," said Ireland skipper Liam Finn, a half-back with Wakefield.

"We think we have prepared well, but you never know until you actually get on the field and start playing a game."

Big names hoping to raise profile

Wolfhounds coach Mark Aston has selected a mix of homegrown talents playing in the domestic league along with the more renowned names such as Michael McIlorum, Kyle Amor and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

The target will be a quarter-final spot, an achievement enjoyed by the nation in 2000 and 2008.

While Tedesco is back in the mix for Italy, there is no Aidan Guerra in 2017 despite him not making the Australia squad, but there are some interesting inclusions.

Hull FC back rower Mark Minichiello is the captain, with ex-Hull KR players Josh Mantellato and Terry Campese also included.

Jack Johns, the son of ex-Kangaroos half-back Matthew Jones and nephew of rugby league great Andrew Johns, will play in the halves for Cameron Ciraldo's Azzurri.

Ireland: Grix; McDonnell, Chamberlain, Morgan, Kay; Pewhairangi, Finn (capt); Singleton, McIlorum, Amor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roberts, King

Interchanges: McCarthy, Hasson, Philbin, Mullally

Italy: Tedesco; Cerruto, Castellaro, Milone, Mantellato; Campese, Johns; Vaughan, Ghietti, Alvaro, Riethmuller, Minichiello (capt), Brown,

Interchanges: Wilkie, Santi, Wakeman, Walker

