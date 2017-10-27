Rugby League World Cup: Scotland v Tonga (Sun)

Head coach Steve McCormack is leading Scotland into a World Cup for the third time

Rugby League World Cup: Scotland v Tonga Venue: Barlow Park, Cairns Date: Sunday, 29 October Kick-off: 06:15 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app

Hull Kingston Rovers' Danny Addy will start for Scotland in their World Cup opener against Tonga following the late injury withdrawal of Ryan Brierley.

Captaining Scotland for the third time at a World Cup, Huddersfield's Danny Brough is at half-back.

Matty Russell, who scored a crucial late try when the teams met in the tournament four years ago, starts, as does Lewis Tierney.

Tonga name a strong team featuring Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo.

Fifita was originally named in the Australian World Cup squad but withdrew to pledge his allegiance to Tonga, while Taumalolo rejected New Zealand to join-up with Kristian Woolf's squad.

Against what is widely considered to be the strongest team Tonga team in history, Scotland will do well to repeat their thrilling victory over the same opponents in the last World Cup in 2013.

Russell crossed late on and Brough converted to snatch a dramatic 26-24 victory for the Scots as they reached the quarter-final for the first time.

In contrast to Tonga's strength, the Bravehearts are shorn of several key players through injury. Brierley joins three NRL players - Peter Wallace, Kane Linnett and Lachlan Coote - on the sidelines.

Scotland v Tonga: Sun, 29 Oct, 06:15 BST New Zealand v Scotland: Sat, 4 Nov: 04:00 GMT Samoa v Scotland: Sat, 11 Nov, 07:00 GMT

Teams (21-man squads)

Scotland: Lewis Tierney, Matthew Russell, Ben Hellewell, Lachlan Stein, Will Oakes, Danny Brough, Danny Addy, Luke Douglas, Kane Bentley, Ben Kavanagh, Frankie Mariano, Dale Ferguson, James Bell, Callum Phillips, Andrew Bentley, Sam Brooks, John Walker, Alex Walker, Jarred Anderson, Kieran Moran, Brandan Wilkinson

Tonga: William Hopoate, Daniel Tupou, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Tuimoala Lolohea, Mafoa'aeata Hingano, Andrew Fifita, Siliva Havili, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u, Sika Manu, Jason Taumalolo, Sione Katoa, Sam Moa, Peni Terepo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Joe Ofahengaue, Solomone Kata, David Fusitua, Samisoni Langi

