Liam Hood: Leigh Centurions hooker signs new two-year deal

Liam Hood scored five tries in 2017, including two in the historic win against Wigan last June

Scotland hooker Liam Hood has signed a new two-year deal at Championship side Leigh Centurions.

Hood, 25, scored five tries in 20 games for the Centurions in 2017, after four tries in 19 the season before following his move from Halifax.

The former Leeds Rhinos academy player is missing Scotland's 2017 World Cup campaign with a knee injury.

"I am confident that Liam will continue to develop and improve his game," head coach Neil Jukes said.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Paul Cooke has left the club to join take up a role at rugby union side Doncaster.