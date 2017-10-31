Rugby League World Cup: Ireland unchanged for PNG encounter

Ireland wing Liam Kay goes over for a try against Italy in Cairns on Sunday

Ireland coach Mark Aston goes with the same team which beat Italy in the World Cup opener for Sunday's showdown with co-hosts Papua New Guinea.

The Irish secured a 36-12 win over the Italians in Cairns with Liam Kay scoring two of their six tries while captain Liam Finn kicked six goals.

They face much tougher opposition in Papua New Guinea, who top Group C after after beating Wales 50-6.

The winners of the group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Ireland's victory on Sunday sets up the possibility of facing England in the knock-out stage.

However, Papua New Guinea are favourites to emerge from the group and they ran in 10 tries in brushing aside the challenge of Wales in Port Moresby.

The co-hosts will be boosted by a passionate home crowd while stifling heat could also be a key factor, with the temperate hitting 29C in the rout of Wales.

The Wolfhounds will complete their group games against the Welsh in Perth on 12 November.

Ireland reached the quarter-finals in 2000 and 2008 but did not win a match at the previous World Cup in 2013.

Papua New Guinea: David Meade (capt), Justin Olam, Kato Ottio, Nene Macdonald, Garry Lo, Ase Boas, Stanton Baptiste, Luke Page, Rhyse Martin, Willie Minoga, Paul Aiton.

Interchanges: James Segeyaro, Wellington Albert, Stargroth Amean, Enock Maki

Extended interchanges: Moses Meninga, Lachlan Lam, Nixon Putt, Wartovo Puara

Ireland: Scott Grix, Shannon McDonnell, Ed Chamberlain, Michael Morgan, Liam Kay, Api Pewharirangi, Liam Finn (capt), Brad Singleton, Michael McIllorum, Kyle Amor, Louie McCarthy-Scrasbrook, Oliver Roberts, George King.

Interchanges: Tyrone McCarthy, James Hasson, Joe Philbin, Anthony Mullaly

Extended interchanges: Will Hope, Joe Keyes, Matty Hadden, Jack Higginson

