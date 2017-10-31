Rugby League World Cup: Scotland make three changes to face New Zealand

Scotland were hammered by Tonga in their tournament opener

Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand v Scotland Date: Saturday, 4 November Venue: Christchurch Stadium Kick-off: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Report, highlights and reaction on BBC Sport website

Scotland make three changes for their Rugby League World Cup match against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Full-back Alex Walker, winger Oscar Thomas and second-row Jarred Anderson are brought in by head coach Steve McCormack.

Kane Bentley, Frankie Mariano and Will Oakes are the men dropping out after a bruising 50-4 defeat by Tonga.

New Zealand make seven alterations after a 38-8 victory over Samoa, with a new-look backline.

Dean Whare, Jason Nightingale and Peta Hiku start as the Kiwis look to better a shock Four Nations draw from last November.

Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Kenny Bromwich and Elijah Taylor are also given the chance to impress.

Thomas Leuluai is rested, along with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Simon Mannering and Jordan Rapana, while centre Gerard Beale has been ruled out of the tournament after a double leg-break.

The Scottish starting line up also includes some positional tweaks with Lewis Tierney switching to centre, while Danny Addy moves from scrum-half to hooker.

Teams:

New Zealand: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jason Nightingale, Dean Whare, Bradley Takairangi, Peter Hiku, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Martin Taupau, Elijah Taylor, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine, Adam Blair (capt).

Interchanges: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer, Addin Fonua-Blake, Danny Levi.

Extended interchanges: Thomas Leuluai, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Simon Mannering, Jordan Rapana.

Scotland: Alex Walker, Lewis Tierney, Ben Hellewell, Lachlan Stein, Matthew Russell, Danny Brough (capt), Oscar Thomas, Luke Douglas, Danny Addy, Ben Kavanagh, Jarred Anderson, Dale Ferguson, James Bell.

Interchanges: Kane Bentley, Sam Brooks, Brandan Wilkinson, Johnny Walker.

Extended interchanges: Andrew Bentley, Callum Phillips, Shane Toal, Frankie Mariano.