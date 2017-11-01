Super League fixtures 2018: Leeds Rhinos start at Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford in the Super League Grand Final on 7 October

Champions Leeds Rhinos will start the defence of their Super League title at Warrington Wolves on 1 February, 2018.

The game will be the first in charge for new Wire head coach Steve Price.

Castleford - the League Leaders' Shield winners and beaten Grand Finalists in 2017 - begin at St Helens, while 2016 champions Wigan start away at Salford.

Also in round one, promoted Hull KR host Wakefield on their top-flight return, Hull FC take on Huddersfield Giants and Widnes will play Catalans.

Leeds beat Castleford 24-6 at Old Trafford on 7 October to win a record eighth Super League Grand Final.

Danny McGuire captained the Rhinos to victory on that day before switching to Hull KR, who came through the Qualifiers to get back into Super League after one season in the Championship.

There is the traditional set of local derby fixtures on Good Friday. The first meeting of the two Hull clubs in the season is among the games on 30 March, as is St Helens' home match against Wigan.

Magic Weekend is on 19-20 May at St James' Park, home of Newcastle United, with one of the showpiece games being the second of three regular-season matches between Leeds and Castleford.

All 12 Super League sides will play their 23rd league match between 26-29 July, after which the top two divisions will be split into three tiers for the Super 8s phase of the season.

Media playback is not supported on this device McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

Super League 2018 - round one fixtures

Thursday, 1 February

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Friday, 2 February

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Sunday, 4 February