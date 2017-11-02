Rugby League World Cup: Wales' Regan Grace aiming for more tries

Regan Grace has scored 11 tries in 24 games for St Helens

Rugby League World Cup: Wales v Fiji Date: Sunday, 5 November Venues: Townsville Stadium, Queensland Kick-off: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Regan Grace hopes to continue his scoring streak after his try in Wales' 50-6 World Cup defeat by Papua New Guinea in their opening match.

Wales play Fiji in Townsville in Group C, with Grace likely to start once again on the wing and keen to add to his try tally.

"It's my job as a winger, it's what I'm paid to do, score tries," he said.

"I was trying as hard as I could to get involved in the game, and hopefully I can keep doing it."

The St Helens wing added: "I've started, so I need to keep it up, and that's the goal against Fiji."

Wales captain Craig Kopczak has called on his side to improve on their thrashing at the hands of Papua New Guinea and played a training match against Italy in Queensland on Thursday.

The Azzurri play The United States on the same day in Townsville before Wales play Fiji, and Grace says the practice match was a good test.

"It was fast-paced, and we dealt with it quite well, especially in the heat which we've acclimatised to now," said Grace.

Wales have made three changes for the meeting with Fiji, who hammered United States 58-12 in their Group D opener.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.