Rugby League World Cup: Australia 52-6 France

Wade Graham became the first Australian forward to score four tries in a Test since Gorden Tallis against Papua New Guinea in 2000

World Cup Pool A Australia (20) 52 Tries: Graham 4, Dugan, Munster 2, Frizell, Slater, Holmes Goals: Smith 6 France (6) 6 Try: Kheirallah Goal: Marginet

Wade Graham scored four tries as holders Australia thrashed France in Canberra to make it two wins from two in the Rugby League World Cup.

Cameron Munster crossed twice, with Josh Dugan, Tyson Frizell, Billy Slater and Valentine Holmes also scoring as the Kangaroos ran in 10 tries.

Captain Cameron Smith kicked six goals in his record-breaking 36th consecutive Test match.

Australia, who have already beaten England, play Lebanon on 11 November.

France's Sydney-born full-back Mark Kheirallah scored the try of the game, running in from 90 metres in the first half.

Follow the World Cup on BBC TV, radio & online

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.