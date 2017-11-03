BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 52-6 France

Australia hammer France for second win

Watch highlights from Australia's comprehensive 52-6 victory over France in Canberra, in which Wade Graham scored four tries.

MATCH REPORT: Australia 52-6 France

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Australia hammer France for second win

Video

Duffy 'thankful to be alive' after near-death experience

Video

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

Video

I can't thank Pochettino enough - Winks

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

Rugby union bids to find more female referees

Video

Top Stories