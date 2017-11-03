BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 52-6 France
Australia hammer France for second win
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights from Australia's comprehensive 52-6 victory over France in Canberra, in which Wade Graham scored four tries.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 52-6 France
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.