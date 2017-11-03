Watch highlights from Australia's comprehensive 52-6 victory over France in Canberra, in which Wade Graham scored four tries.

MATCH REPORT: Australia 52-6 France

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.