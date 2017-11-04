Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand thrash Scotland 74-6

Johnson (centre)

New Zealand (28) 74 Tries: Hiku 3, Martin 3, Nightingale 2, Packer, Tapine, Bromwich, Whare, Johnson, Taylor Goals: Johnson 9

Scotland (0) 6 Try: Thomas Goal: Addy

New Zealand scored 14 tries as they thrashed Scotland 74-6 in their World Cup Group B match in Christchurch.

Shaun Johnson scored one try and kicked nine goals as he became New Zealand's record points scorer by moving past Matthew Ridge's mark of 168.

Peta Hiku and stand-off Te Maire Martin both grabbed hat-tricks.

Oscar Thomas scored a consolation try for Scotland, who have conceded 124 points in two matches and face Samoa in their final group game next Saturday.

