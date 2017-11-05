Rugby League World Cup: Scotland release three players for misconduct

Scotland captain Danny Brough is one of three players to be released

Scotland have released three players from their Rugby League World Cup squad for misconduct.

Captain Danny Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker remained in Christchurch while the rest of the squad flew to Cairns ahead of facing Samoa next week.

Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said it expects everyone "to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour".

"We must respect the sport and everyone who is involved in it at all times."

Hogg added: "We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.

"We all understand our responsibilities to the game and we must respect the sport and everyone who is involved in it at all times.

"Unfortunately, these three players have not adhered to those standards and those values and will be leaving early from a tournament that it is a privilege for us to be involved in."

The Scots have lost both of their World Cup Group B matches against Tonga and New Zealand, but could still progress because the top three teams from the group go through to the quarter-finals and so a win over Samoa in Cairns may well see them through.