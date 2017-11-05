BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Fiji thrash Wales by record margin
Fiji inflict Wales' worst World Cup defeat
- From the section Rugby League
Wales' hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the World Cup are ended after a record breaking 14-try thrashing by Fiji.
MATCH REPORT: Fiji 72-6 Wales
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.