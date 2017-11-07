Rugby League World Cup: Two changes to Wales squad to face Ireland

Wales conceded 14 tries in their defeat by Fiji

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October to 2 December Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Wales head coach John Kear has made two changes to his 21-man squad for their final Rugby League World Cup match against Ireland in Perth on Sunday.

Gavin Bennion, who joined the squad in Townsville, could make his international debut while Matty Seamark returns from injury.

All 17 of the players who featured in the World Cup record 72-6 defeat by Fiji last weekend have been retained.

Wales will again be underdogs and have not won a World Cup game since 2000.

Kear's team lost their opening game of this tournament 50-6 against co-hosts Papua New Guinea in a sweltering Port Moresby.

The Irish have to beat Wales and rely on an unlikely USA win over PNG earlier on Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals.

Ireland lost narrowly 14-6 to PNG and beating Italy 36-12 in their opening match.

Wales squad: Danny Ansell, Matty Barron, Gavin Bennion, Joe Burke, Michael Channing, Courtney Davies, Ben Evans, Matty Fozard, Andy Gay, Regan Grace, Dalton Grant, Phil Joseph, Elliot Kear, Morgan Knowles, Craig Kopczak, Rhodri Lloyd, Ben Morris, Steve Parry, Christiaan Roets, Matty Seamark, Rhys Williams.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.