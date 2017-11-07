Rugby League World Cup: Luke Douglas leads Scotland for Samoa decider

Scotland were thumped by New Zealand at the weekend

Rugby League World Cup - Samoa v Scotland Venue: Barlow Park, Cairns Date: Saturday 11 October Kick-off: 06:10 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app

St Helens prop Luke Douglas will captain Scotland in the absence of Danny Brough for their final World Cup group game against Samoa.

Brough was sent home from the tournament after being too drunk to board a plane in Christchurch, along with Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker.

Winger Shane Toal will make his first World Cup appearance, with Lewis Tierney reverting to full-back.

Danny Addy takes over Brough's stand-off position.

Although Scotland have conceded 124 points in two crushing defeats to Tonga and New Zealand, they will progress to the quarter-finals - and a potential meeting with Australia - with victory over the Samoans, who have also lost their first two group fixtures.

Samoa, too, will have a new captain, Sam Tagataese taking over from Frank Pritchard, who drops to the bench among a raft of changes made by coach Matt Parish following his side's defeat by Tonga.

Castleford stand-off Ben Roberts is another player demoted to the bench, with Parish opting to start with Fa'amanu Brown and Penrith rookie Jarome Luai in the halves, while Matthew Wright replaces Ken Maumalo on the wing and Frank Winterstein and Bunty Afoa have been named in the starting pack in place of Leeson Ah Mau and Pritchard.

Scotland: L Tierney; S Toal, B Hellewell, L Stein, M Russell; D Addy, O Thomas; L Douglas (capt), C Phillips, B Kavanagh, F Mariano, D Ferguson, J Bell.

Interchange: K Bentley, B Wilkinson, A Bentley, J Anderson.