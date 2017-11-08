Rugby League World Cup: England's Jermaine McGillvary cleared of biting

Media playback is not supported on this device Pundits dismiss McGillvary 'bite' allegation

England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah during Saturday's World Cup group game in Sydney.

The Huddersfield player was facing a ban of up to 12 weeks had he been found guilty, but he was exonerated at a hearing held via video link.

It means McGillvary, 29, will be free to play in England's final group match against France in Perth on Sunday.

"I am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing," McGillvary said.

"I'm pleased this is over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup."

Farah raised the complaint two minutes into the second half of England's 29-10 win over the Cedars, after the pair clashed at a ruck.

Referee Ben Thaler put McGillvary on report for the panel to discuss the incident.

McGillvary, one of only two specialist wingers in the squad, was England's only scorer in the 18-4 defeat by Australia last week and followed that up with another try against Lebanon.