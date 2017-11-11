Rugby League World Cup: Scotland out after draw 14-14 with Samoa

Scotland are out of the World Cup after a 14-14 draw with Samoa.

The draw sees Steve McCormack's side finish bottom of Group B on points difference after heavy defeats at the hands of Tonga and New Zealand.

The Scots led 14-6 at half-time after tries from Lewis Tierney and Frankie Mariano, but Samoa went over twice in the second-half to deny them the victory they needed.

Samoa will play Australia in the quarter-finals.

