Rugby League World Cup: Wales v Ireland (Sun)

The World Cup has been a tough experience for Wales according to winger Regan Grace

Rugby League World Cup Group C: Wales v Ireland Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 November Kick-off: 07:30 GMT

Wales and Ireland meet in Perth on Sunday in a final Group C game which could be just about playing for pride.

The Irish have to win and rely on an unlikely USA win over Papua New Guinea in the earlier kick-off on Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals.

PNG look set to finish top of the group and qualify after beating Ireland 14-6 and Wales 50-6. USA have already lost heavily to both Fiji and Italy.

Wales, beaten 72-6 by Fiji, are seeking a win to restore their damaged morale.

Vice-captain Elliot Kear is confident Wales can match Ireland up front after being out-muscled in both their previous games.

"Wales haven't had a [World Cup] win since 2000 so we want to break that bad run," said the London Broncos full-back.

"We're looking for a result and to just be a bit more competitive. We knew the first two games were going to be really physical and they were.

Wales have brought half-back Josh Ralph into the side as a late replacement

"We've done our review on Ireland and we don't think they're going to be as physical as Fiji and Papua New Guinea, but they still play with a lot of intensity."

Wales coach John Kear has been given permission to make a late change to his 19-man squad, bringing in Australia-based half-back Josh Ralph for what would be his debut after losing Matt Seamark and Danny Ansell to injury and illness.

Rochdale Hornets forward Gavin Bennion could make his Wales debut if he comes off the bench.

Ireland coach Mark Aston is realistic about the odds of qualifying but wants his side to sign off in style if, as expected, the game with Wales is their last of the tournament.

"We're disappointed because we set the objective of getting to the quarter-finals and playing against England," Aston said.

"But I've got to say I'm immensely proud of what the boys stand for as a team and how well they've gelled.

Wales' surf lesson was cut short after sharks were spotted in the ocean.

"We started the series off with an impressive win over Italy and we had a real tough slog against PNG.

"All we need to do for the last game is put both of them together and get the ultimate performance and sign off in style. That's what we aiming to do."

Centre Michael Morgan is ruled out of Sunday's game through concussion, sustained in Ireland's bruising 14-6 defeat by the Kumuls.

Bradford stand-off Joe Keyes, Sheffield winger Will Hope and Rochdale forward Matty Hadden will all make their first appearances of the tournament.

Wales: Elliot Kear; Regan Grace, Michael Channing, Dalton Grant, Rhys Williams; Courtney Davies, Josh Ralph; Craig Kopczak (capt), Matty Fozard, Phil Joseph, Rhodri Lloyd, Joe Burke, Morgan Knowles. Bench: Steve Parry, Gavin Bennion, Ben Evans, Ben Morris.

Ireland: Scott Grix; Shannon McDonnell, Ed Chamberlain, Api Pewhairangi, Liam Kay; Joe Keyes, Liam Finn (capt); Anthony Mullaly, Michael McIllorum, Kyle Amor, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Will Hope, Brad Singleton. Bench: George King, Matty Hadden, Joe Philbin, Oliver Roberts.

