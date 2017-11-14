Catalans Dragons: Four-year deals for under-19 trio

Arthur Mourgue, Florian Vailhen and Barthelemy Rouge are all Dragons under-19 players

Catalans Dragons have given four-year deals to under-19 academy players Arthur Mourgue, Florian Vailhen and Barthelemy Rouge.

Scrum-half Mourgue from Avignon and props Vailhen and Rouge, who came from Entraigues and Limoux respectively, will train with the first-grade side.

The trio were part of the Catalans under-19 side in 2017, helping the Dracs reach the age group semi-final.

All three are also part of the France Under-18 squad.