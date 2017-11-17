BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 46-0 Samoa highlights

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Valentine Holmes scores a record five tries as holders Australia thrash Samoa to book their place in the World Cup semi-final.

MATCH REPORT: Australia 46-0 Samoa

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Video

Man City playing cosmic football - Noel Gallagher

Video

Chelsea will fight to retain title - Willian

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Is this the angriest interview outburst ever?

Video

I never went back to Hillsborough - Dalglish

Video

The Liberian girl dreaming of Real Madrid

  • From the section News
Video

Can £35 get you to a football game?

Video

Home ground v home comforts - young fans and football

Video

'Football saved me from drink and drugs'

  • From the section News

Top Stories