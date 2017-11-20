Watch the best bits from the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup including Burt the psychic crocodile, an early wake-up call and emotional Fijians.

You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.