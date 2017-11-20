BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup shuffle: A psychic croc an early start and emotional Fijians.

Psychic croc and emotional Fijians - Rugby League World Cup best moments

Watch the best bits from the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup including Burt the psychic crocodile, an early wake-up call and emotional Fijians.

You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Psychic croc and emotional Fijians - Rugby League World Cup best moments

Video

Hammers are completely torn apart - Jenas

Video

Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers performance

Video

Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

I would stop playing if title win wasn't possible - Pogba

Video

Spurs have to win a trophy soon - Shearer

Video

Frampton admits he was tested by 'hard man' Garcia

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories