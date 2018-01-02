Michael McIlorum: Catalans Dragons sign Wigan Warriors hooker on a two-year deal

Michael McIlorum made his Wigan debut in 2007 and celebrated his testimonial in 2017

Catalans Dragons have signed Ireland international hooker Michael McIlorum on a two-year deal after Wigan Warriors agreed to end his contract early.

McIlorum, 29, played 244 games for the Warriors after joining the Wigan academy in 2005 and won Super League titles and Challenge Cup honours.

He was part of Ireland's 2008 and 2017 Rugby League World Cup squads and also played for England from 2011 to 2013.

Centre Anthony Gelling has also left Wigan to return to New Zealand.

Gelling has had his contract ended early to be closer to his family and girlfriend in his native Auckland.

"We have brought one of the fiercest competitors in rugby league," Catalans boss Steve McNamara said of McIlorum's arrival.

"Whilst he is widely recognised as a very good defensive player, his contribution in attack during the recent World Cup for Ireland showed another side to his game.

"We are delighted that Michael has chosen to join us and, along with Paul Aiton and Alrix Da Costa, we now have real quality and depth in that department."