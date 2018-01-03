Donald Kudangirana: Rugby league player handed three-year and seven-month doping ban

Donald Kudangirana was suspended by Dewsbury in February 2017 after learning of the positive doping test

Former Dewsbury Rams winger Donald Kudangirana has been banned for three years and seven months after admitting to an anti-doping violation.

Kudangirana tested positive for banned substances dostanolone and testosterone at his out-of-competition UK Anti-Doping test in December 2016.

He played two games for the Rams in 2016, as well as appearing for Hemel Stags on a dual-registration basis.

His ban will expire at 00:00 BST on 29 August 2019.

Dewsbury suspended Kudangirana in February 2017 after they discovered his failed test. The full suspension applies from the date of the provisional suspension in January 2017.

"It is every athlete's individual responsibility to monitor and control what substances enter their body," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"We hope cases such as Mr Kudangirana's serve as a deterrent to all other athletes."