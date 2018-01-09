Paul McShane: Castleford Tigers hooker signs new five-year deal

Paul McShane started his career with Leeds Rhinos and played 63 games for them over five seasons

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has signed a new five-year deal.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers from Wakefield in July 2015 and helped them finish top of Super League for the first time last season.

McShane said: "It gives me five years to really crack on and settle into a place that I really enjoy playing.

"We've got a great squad here and it makes the decision easier to stay. We have a great system here that suits the way I play."