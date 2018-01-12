Widnes Vikings: Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert joins on two-year deal

Stanton Albert at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Stanton Albert joins up with his older brother Wellington at Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings have signed Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert on a two-year deal from PNG Hunters.

The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Vikings and fellow international front-rower Wellington and made three appearances at the 2017 World Cup.

"I was very impressed in what I saw at the tournament," Widnes head coach Denis Betts said.

"He'll create real competition for places, he wants to play and make the most out of this opportunity."

