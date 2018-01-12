Widnes Vikings: Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert joins on two-year deal
Widnes Vikings have signed Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert on a two-year deal from PNG Hunters.
The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Vikings and fellow international front-rower Wellington and made three appearances at the 2017 World Cup.
"I was very impressed in what I saw at the tournament," Widnes head coach Denis Betts said.
"He'll create real competition for places, he wants to play and make the most out of this opportunity."