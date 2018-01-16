Michael Monaghan named Wakefield Trinity assistant coach

Michael Monaghan spent six years with Warrington Wolves as a player

Wakefield Trinity have appointed former Warrington Wolves hooker Michael Monaghan as assistant coach.

The 37-year-old Australian was previously assistant coach at fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons.

"When the opportunity arose to come to Wakefield, I was certainly keen to make the move," he told Trinity's website.

Head coach Chris Chester added: "We took our time to decide who would be the perfect fit for Trinity and Michael ticked a lot of our expectations."