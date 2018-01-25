Mike Smith: Hull KR name former England player new club president

Craven Park-based Hull KR's record appearance holder is Mike Smith

Super League club Hull KR have named their record-appearance maker Mike Smith as the new club president.

Ex-England international Smith spent his entire playing career with Rovers in the 1970s and 1980s, scoring 140 tries in 489 first-team games.

He replaces former president Colin Hutton, who died in 2017.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell told the club website: "It was important that we took some time to find the right person to follow in Colin's footsteps."

Ex-centre Smith, who also played for Great Britain added: "It's come out of the blue a bit really and I'm very humbled. It's an honour for me and an honour for my family, but I've got big boots to fill by following Colin."

