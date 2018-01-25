Mike Smith: Hull KR name former England player new club president
-
- From the section Rugby League
Super League club Hull KR have named their record-appearance maker Mike Smith as the new club president.
Ex-England international Smith spent his entire playing career with Rovers in the 1970s and 1980s, scoring 140 tries in 489 first-team games.
He replaces former president Colin Hutton, who died in 2017.
Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell told the club website: "It was important that we took some time to find the right person to follow in Colin's footsteps."
Ex-centre Smith, who also played for Great Britain added: "It's come out of the blue a bit really and I'm very humbled. It's an honour for me and an honour for my family, but I've got big boots to fill by following Colin."