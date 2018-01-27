Manu Vatuvei: Salford Red Devils await news of winger's Achilles injury

Manu Vatuvei helped Tonga reached the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup

Salford Red Devils are awaiting the results of a scan after winger Manu Vatuvei suffered a "suspected serious Achilles injury" in training.

The 31-year-old, who played for Tonga at the 2017 World Cup, has scored five tries in eight appearances for Salford.

"Manu has been terrific for us and he is a massive asset, both on and off the field," said head coach Ian Watson.

"I really feel for Manu because I know how much he was looking forward to getting back out playing."

Vatuvei, who was part of the New Zealand team that won the 2008 World Cup, joined the Red Devils in July 2017 and is contracted until the end of the 2018 season.