Super League: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Ben Murdoch-Masila joined Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal from Salford Red Devils for £175,000 in October

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington Wolves have named four debutants for their Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

Tyrone Roberts, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Mitch Brown and Bryson Goodwin are all included for Steve Price's first competitive game in charge of the club.

Champions Leeds hand full debuts to half-back Richie Myler, hooker Brad Dwyer and prop Nathaniel Peteru.

However, Brett Ferres, Stevie Ward and Keith Galloway are all unavailable through injury.

The Rhinos, who beat Castleford at Old Trafford in October's Grand Final to clinch a record eighth summer-era title, have lost on their past seven visits to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Russell, Smith, Westwood.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Peteru.

Referee: Phil Bentham.