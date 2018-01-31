Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Salford's Ryan Lannon was sent off in the Super 8s against St Helens on 21 September

Betfred Super League Venue: The AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 2 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford Red Devils could give a debut to half-back Jack Littlejohn following his winter arrival from Wests Tigers.

But forward Ryan Lannon will be missing for Friday's season opening visit of Wigan while he serves the third of a three-game suspension from last term.

Wigan have included Australian debutant Gabe Hamlin in their 19-man squad, but wing Joe Burgess (thigh) will miss out.

Forward John Bateman (hand) and captain Sean O'Loughlin (calf) are both still sidelined for the visitors.

Salford (from): Bibby, Burgess, Evalds, Flanagan, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Littlejohn, Lui, McCarthy, Mossop, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tasi, Tomkins, Welham, Wood.

Wigan (from): Clubb, T Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Forsyth, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.