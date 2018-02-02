Super League: Widnes Vikings v Catalans Dragons

From the section

Krisnan Inu has an immediate reunion with his former club Catalans after joining Widnes

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Sunday, 4 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes Vikings' off-season arrivals Sam Wilde, Wellington Albert and former Dragons centre Krisnan Inu are named in Denis Betts' 19-man squad.

Back-rower Tom Olbison will reach the 100 games milestone if he features.

Catalans Dragons are without experienced back-rower Greg Bird who has been given further time to recover from a knee injury.

However, David Mead, Samisoni Langi, Antoni Maria and Michael McIlorum are included in Steve McNamara's squad.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, W. Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, J. Chapelhow, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley, Wilde.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Langi, Walsh, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Maria.