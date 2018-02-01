Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath face Featherstone Lions in round two
National Conference League Premier champions Thatto Heath Crusaders have been drawn against Featherstone Lions in round two of the Challenge Cup.
University of Hull, the only educational institute left in the competition, host Myton Warriors.
Armed forces involvement comes from the British Army, who play London Chargers, while the RAF go to Batley Boys.
One of the ties will be chosen for live streaming on the BBC Sport website during the weekend of 10-11 February.
There was an audience of more than 23,000 for the first-round fixture between Rochdale Mayfield and Crosfields.
Last season's bottom four Super League teams join the competition at the fifth-round stage, with the other eight sides entering in round six.
Full draw
Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley
British Army v London Chargers
Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Batley Boys v Royal Air Force
Askam v West Hull
University of Hull v Myton Warriors
Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill
Kells v Orrell St James
Distington v Lock Lane
Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights
Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets