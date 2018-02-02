Chris Hill: Warrington Wolves captain leaves match early to attend daughter's birth

Chris Hill's Warrington lost their season opener 16-12 to Leeds on Thursday

Warrington Wolves captain Chris Hill left midway through their Super League defeat by Leeds on Thursday after being told his wife was in labour.

The 30-year-old England international prop was present as his partner gave birth to their fourth child - a baby girl.

"I have never been in that situation, but it is what it is," said Warrington head coach Steve Price.

"It was important Chris did the right thing, to be beside his wife."

Price added: "It was one of those things. Chris made that decision and he had our support. We were aware of it before the game, she was having a few contractions. I guess the timing worked out in Leeds' favour."

Hill is not the first sportsman to leave a match early to attend the birth of a child.

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley was replaced during a Super League game against Wakefield in September, but was too late to be present for his son's arrival.

Two months later, Wigan Athletic footballer Ryan Colclough scored twice in a match against Doncaster before he was made aware his partner was in labour - and made it "just in the nick of time" to witness his son's birth, while still in his full kit.

