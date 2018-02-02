Junior Vaivai and Danny Tickle: Hull KR add to their squad for the 2018 Super League season
Hull KR have signed centre Junior Vaivai and back-rower Danny Tickle for the 2018 Super League season.
Vaivai, 28, the cousin of wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson has played for Souths and Penrith in the NRL, and was part of USA's 2017 World Cup squad.
Goalkicking Tickle, 34, has made 402 Super League appearances for six clubs, including 164 for city rivals Hull FC.
"Both players will really add to our squad, they're both talented players," head of rugby Jamie Peacock said.
"They add to our depth, which is going to be a really key facet for us this season."
New Zealand-born Vaivai most recently played for Country Rugby League side Illawarra Wests Devils, while Tickle was at Leigh Centurions.